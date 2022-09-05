Big-Name MLB Players Teams Should Leave Behind After 2022

0 of 12

The Detroit Tigers have run out of good reasons to keep rostering Miguel Cabrera. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

There are times when it hurts to say goodbye, yet Major League Baseball teams should know that there are also times when it's nonetheless preferable to saying hello again.

With this in mind, let's have some hard discussions about big-name veterans teams should be looking to move on from after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

We settled on a dozen players whose name recognition is still measured in oodles, but whose ability to live up to their renown on the field is thoroughly diminished because of age, injuries or other factors. It's time for teams to let them go, whether it be via trades, declined options or more drastic severing measures.

Please note that we only considered situations where teams haven't yet decided their course of action. For example, the Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly already determined that they won't be picking up Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier's option for 2023.

Going in alphabetical order by team, let's get to it.