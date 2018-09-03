Wil Myers Apologizes to Andy Green over Critical Remarks in Fornite Live Stream

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

A Major League Baseball player had to apologize to his manager for comments he made during a Fortnite live stream.

Welcome to 2018.

According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, San Diego Padres utility man Wil Myers could be heard criticizing manager Andy Green in the background of a since-deleted stream of minor league second baseman Carlos Asuaje playing Fortnite.

"The Padres are doing cutoff and relays tomorrow at 3 o'clock—in September, dude," Myers said in the background of the video. "Oh my god. It's so miserable, man. It's insane. Andy could not be any worse than he is right now."

Asuaje responded by saying, "Dude, I'm streaming this."



Cassavell noted Myers met with Green and apologized Monday.

"I love Andy, and I love playing for him," Myers said. "He's a guy that has taught me a lot in this game. At times, you get into a mood where you get frustrated, no matter what's going on with a team or individually, and you say some things you shouldn't say in a conversation that you think's private. The reality is, now we're in 2018. ... I'm incredibly sorry, obviously to Andy, to my teammates, to the fans. This is a distraction we don't need."

According to Cassavell, Myers' critique came following a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Green had the team undergo the defensive drills before a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies, and San Diego proceeded to split the series.

Myers has appeared in 61 games this season and is slashing .254/.310/.462 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI. The numbers are a far cry from the career-best 30 home runs he drilled last year or the 28 long balls and 94 RBI he posted in 2016, although he's spent significant time on the disabled list this season.

As for Green, this is his third season as San Diego's manager, and he's still searching for his first winning year. It's not going to happen in 2018 considering the Padres sit in last place in the National League West at 54-85.

Myers better get ready because they may need plenty of defensive drills to turn things around next year.