Mark Ingram's Updated Fantasy Outlook After 2 TD Preseason Performance vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram had an impressive performance in Friday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Caesars Superdome, rushing for 34 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

But is it enough for fantasy football managers to consider drafting him this season?

Well, the 32-year-old might be worth a selection as a second option at running back for early in the season, with Alvin Kamara expected to receive a six-game suspension.

Kamara was arrested and charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm following an altercation at a Las Vegas night club during Pro Bowl weekend in February.

Ingram will likely serve as the team's top running back until he returns.

The 12th-year veteran began his career with the Saints, playing for the franchise from 2011 to '18 before joining the Baltimore Ravens for the 2019 and '20 seasons. He joined the Houston Texans in 2021 and was traded back to the Saints in October.

In seven games for the Saints in 2021, he rushed for 260 yards and one touchdown on 68 carries. He also caught 20 passes for 138 yards. That is not much, but he spent much of the season backing up Kamara

That said, the Saints do have a mobile quarterback in Jameis Winston and a slew of options in the passing game in Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave. So, Ingram might not have as large of a workload as some others around the NFL.

Still, he could have value as a depth player at the least and could be used as a trade chip later in the season when injuries begin to pile up and Kamara returns.

Ingram is rostered in just 16 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues.