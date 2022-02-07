Saints' Alvin Kamara Arrested on Battery Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm Charge

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The alleged battery occurred at a Las Vegas nightclub Saturday night, and Kamara was taken into custody after Sunday's Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The LVMPD said it responded to a Las Vegas hospital around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, and a person reported being battered at a nightclub. The police later identified Kamara as the suspect, and he is being held at Clark County Detention Center.

No other details have been released.

In Nevada, battery with substantial bodily harm is a felony, and if convicted, Kamara could face at least one year in a state prison and a $10,000 fine.

Kamara, 26, was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has become a staple in the offense as the team's top running back and earned a spot in this year's Pro Bowl after rushing for 898 yards and four touchdowns on 240 carries and catching 47 passes for 439 yards and five scores in 13 games.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards in Sunday's Pro Bowl. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35.

The five-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Saints in 2020.