1 Rookie Every NHL Team Can Be Excited About Heading into the 2022-2023 Season

0 of 32

Juraj Slafkovský shows which pick he was in the 2022 NHL Draft (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

We all love rookies, don’t we? The newest guys get a shot to play for their new teams months after or years after being picked up by their teams. Whether it’s via the draft or free agency, fans love to see the newest guys on the team being able to contribute right away and dazzle with wild highlights.

Not all rookies can pull magic like Trevor Zegras, dominate the blue line like Moritz Seider, or get their big break later like Michael Bunting and that's not everyone’s road to the NHL is the same is part of what makes watching out for new blood that much more interesting.

What makes it better is that every team will have at least one young player to keep a lookout for during the season. Some of them you could probably guess right away and be right, others you might have to do a little bit of research, but that’s why we’re here–to make it easier for you.

We’re picking one rookie per team and while some teams might have more than a few players to consider, we’re picking one to talk about. We know, we know, that’s not fair. We get it. Consider this rookie initiation via a slide show. Thirty-two teams, 32 new guys, and away we go.