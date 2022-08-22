Indiana State CFB Players Christian Eubanks, Caleb VanHooser Killed in Car Crash

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two Indiana State football players were among three students who died in a single-car crash early Sunday morning about 10 miles from campus, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser were identified as the two football players, who were each heading into their freshman year for the Sycamores. Redshirt freshmen Omarion Dixon and John Moore were also injured in the crash and are currently hospitalized in serious condition, although they are both out of intensive care.

Police also said Jayden Musili, a sophomore student not on the football team, died in the crash.

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," football coach Curt Mallory said in a statement. "Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement."

The football team gathered Sunday night along with other students to mourn after the tragedy. The Sycamores did not hold practice Monday.

"My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said in a statement. "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."

Eubanks was a linebacker who joined the team from Warren Township High School in Illinois. VanHooser went to Lakota East in Ohio, playing both receiver and defensive back in high school while also running track. He was set to be a defensive back for Indiana State.