Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: No 'Discussions of Substance' Between Celtics, Nets

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics reportedly haven't had any serious talks regarding a trade of Kevin Durant to Beantown.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, league sources say there "have not even been any real discussions of substance" between the Nets and Celtics about KD.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last month that Boston offered a package of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets turned it down.

However, the Durant chatter picked up again this week after the release of photos that showed him and Celtics star Jayson Tatum working out together on the court:

While it's likely that the two friends and former Olympic teammates were just getting some work in, it was inevitable that observers would read into it.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps) in June that KD had requested a trade out of Brooklyn. Wojnarowski reported at the time that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were Durant's preferred landing spots.

The offers apparently haven't been to Brooklyn's liking, and the chances that the Nets keep Durant have seemingly increased.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last month that the Nets would prefer to keep Durant because of the lack of strong offers.

Durant may try to force the Nets' hand, though. Windhorst reported last week that the situation is "headed toward" KD holding out of training camp if he isn't traded by then.

The Nets are under no obligation to trade Durant since he signed a four-year contract extension with them last year, but if he refuses to play, it could cause them to reconsider.

The Nets would have to consider an offer headlined by Brown. The 25-year-old guard has one All-Star selection to his credit and is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Durant is a logical target for Boston. He is a four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP who averaged 29.9 points per game last season at age 33.

Durant could be the missing piece that puts the Celtics over the top after they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season, but current indications are that the two sides aren't engaging in serious talks.