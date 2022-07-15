Windhorst: Nets Prefer to Keep Kevin Durant Because of Underwhelming Trade Offers

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly prefer to keep Kevin Durant because of their belief that the trade offers they have received are unsatisfactory.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said the following about the state of Durant trade talks and where they currently stand:

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing. There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation. At this point, the Nets' preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they've got that they like.

"A huge question and what the league is in some ways waiting for is what does Durant feel? He's the one who asked for the trade. Have his feelings changed with some of the avenues for trades dimming?"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps) reported last month that Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, said the superstar had requested a trade. Wojnarowski added that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are atop Durant's wish list of destinations.

