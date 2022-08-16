Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United Rumors: 'The Media Is Telling Lies'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo called out the media on Instagram for "telling lies."

The Manchester United star said only five of the 100 news stories about him over the past few months were right. Ronaldo said he promises to tell the truth in an interview that will be released in a couple of weeks.

There have been rumors of Ronaldo seeking an exit from Manchester United throughout the summer, reportedly for a team competing in the Champions League. Rob Dawson of ESPN reported Monday that his "negative influence in the dressing room" has caused some in the organization to consider letting him leave.

Sky Sports initially reported Manchester United might terminate his contract, although the tweet was later deleted:

The Red Devils have been adamant publicly about wanting to keep the superstar, but two losses in two matches could change the team's strategy before the transfer window closes.

There have been links to several of the top clubs in Europe, including Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, but they have turned down the chance to add the forward.

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo called the move "practically impossible," while Bayern Director Oliver Kahn said "he would not fit into our philosophy."

Despite the whirlwind of reports throughout the summer, Ronaldo says many of them have been untrue.

The 37-year-old is yet to score in two Premier League matches this year after totaling 18 league goals in 2021-22.