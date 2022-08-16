Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Full Confidence' in Daniel Jones amid Preseason Struggles

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he has "full confidence" in Daniel Jones despite the quarterback's continued struggles during training camp.

Daboll acknowledged Tyrod Taylor will start getting some first-team work but said Tuesday that it was no reflection of his belief in Jones. Taylor got extended work in the Giants' preseason opener, throwing for 129 yards and a touchdown after replacing Jones when the starters exited the game.

Jones, heading into his fourth NFL season, completed six of his 10 passes for 69 yards but took significant criticism on social media for a seeming lack of progress in his decision-making. Those criticisms come amid several reports from training camp indicating the Giants offense has not been flowing as Daboll hoped.

Daboll joined the Giants this offseason after previously spending four seasons as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator. The Giants front office hoped Daboll's brilliance in developing Josh Allen would carry over to Jones, who has not looked like an NFL starter through his first three seasons.

While it will be impossible to make a judgment before the regular season begins, it appears Daboll is not having success. Jones is on his third head coach in four seasons, with Daboll's two predecessors losing their jobs in part because of the quarterback's lack of progress.

The Duke product is 12-25 over his first 37 career starts, throwing for 8,398 yards and 45 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. He's thrown just 21 touchdowns over his last two seasons after tossing 24 as a rookie.

Taylor is a journeyman on his sixth NFL team and would do little more than act as a stopgap in the Giants' search for a franchise quarterback. He did not look strong in six starts with the Houston Texans last season and was eventually replaced by rookie Davis Mills.

That said, Taylor does have a 26-25-1 record as a starter and at least has a history of avoiding major mistakes through the air. Daboll has no ties to Jones and will almost certainly look to replace him next offseason, so it would not be a surprise if Taylor winds up slotting into the starting job if Jones struggles out of the gate.