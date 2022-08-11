X

    Daniel Jones, Giants OL Called out on Twitter for Preseason Struggles vs. Patriots

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 11, 2022

    When the New York Giants offensive line heard this could be a make-or-break season for Daniel Jones, it apparently took those comments literally.

    Jones played well enough in limited work Thursday night against the New England Patriots, going 6-of-10 for 69 yards.

    Based on the state of his pass-blocking, though, the fourth-year quarterback might be fortunate to make it to Week 8.

    Doug Rush @TheDougRush

    Not going to lie, braced myself a bit there while watching Daniel Jones have a back shoved into his knees. Risky there. <a href="https://t.co/UUQvZjalez">pic.twitter.com/UUQvZjalez</a>

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    daniel jones has taken 3 huge hits in one quarter which is not ideal

    TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire

    Daniel Jones is taking entirely too many hits.

    Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz

    Daniel Jones was under pressure throughout his second series on offense.

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    The New York Giants are not at all hesitant to put Daniel Jones out on the train tracks.

    Jones was culpable to some extent, though, since he still seems to struggle with understanding how quickly he needs to make reads in the pocket.

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    Daniel Jones will be picking up that last pressure in just a few minutes.

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    Also Daniel Jones has gotta start managing the pressure better

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Daniel Jones still doesn't have any feel for pressure, huh?

    And while preseason games mean little in the grand scheme of things, nothing from Thursday night will change anybody's opinion of the 25-year-old.

    Player Props Are Rigged @HurtSteelersFan

    Daniel Jones really bout to be riding someone bench like trubisky next year. Crazy how many qbs in the top 15 picks the past like 5 years have been awful products

    dalton @cincyhatedalton

    Brain Hoyer low key better than Daniel Jones bro 😭

    the most basic name @whydouhitsohard

    Can we all agree Daniel Jones will never be good? Even Eli showed flashes. This man shows literally nothing.

    The writing was on the wall when the Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option for 2023. He's almost assuredly not the long-term solution under center, and it won't be surprising if Tyrod Taylor replaces him at some point in the season ahead.

