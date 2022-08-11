Daniel Jones, Giants OL Called out on Twitter for Preseason Struggles vs. Patriots

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the New York Giants offensive line heard this could be a make-or-break season for Daniel Jones, it apparently took those comments literally.

Jones played well enough in limited work Thursday night against the New England Patriots, going 6-of-10 for 69 yards.

Based on the state of his pass-blocking, though, the fourth-year quarterback might be fortunate to make it to Week 8.

Jones was culpable to some extent, though, since he still seems to struggle with understanding how quickly he needs to make reads in the pocket.

And while preseason games mean little in the grand scheme of things, nothing from Thursday night will change anybody's opinion of the 25-year-old.

The writing was on the wall when the Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option for 2023. He's almost assuredly not the long-term solution under center, and it won't be surprising if Tyrod Taylor replaces him at some point in the season ahead.