LeBron James Shares Video of Workout at Lakers Facility with Sons Bronny, Bryce

The James family is back in the gym.

LeBron James shared video of a workout he did with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, at the Los Angeles Lakers facility:

This may be far from the last time fans see LeBron and Bronny at an NBA facility together. After all, the all-time great has been open about his desire to play on the same NBA team as his son one day.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said during the All-Star break in February, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

Bronny's senior season at Sierra Canyon begins this fall, and he will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

His father's current contract with the Lakers expires after the 2022-23 season, so the James family reunion could very well happen down the line.