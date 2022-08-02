Terrell Owens: 'I'm Ready' to Join Cowboys After James Washington's Foot Injury

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but he is still standing by for a call from the Dallas Cowboys:

The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver after James Washington suffered a fractured foot that will keep him out for six-to-10 weeks.

Owens, 48, recently competed in the Fan Controlled Football League and has consistently said he could compete in the NFL if given the opportunity.

"I'm not your typical 48-year-old," Owens said in April, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. "I think anybody that has seen me ... everybody sees the speed is there. There's a few athletes that can defy the odds or have defied the odds, and I honestly feel like I'm one of those guys."

Owens called on Andy Reid to sign him to the Kansas City Chiefs last season and expressed interest in joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team released Antonio Brown.

To his credit, he did make some plays in the FCF this past spring:

Owens was one of the best wideouts in the game during his prime, earning six Pro Bowl selections with five first-team All-Pro honors. He ranks third in NFL history in receiving yards (15,934) and receiving touchdowns (153), ranking eighth in receptions (1,078). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

The superstar also spent three of his 15 NFL seasons with Dallas, reaching 1,000 receiving yards in each campaign.

That type of resume might be enough for team owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to bring Owens in for a workout.

It would still be a leap of faith for any team to add a player in his late 40s who is more than a decade removed from his last NFL action.