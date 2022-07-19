NFL Scout: Utah QB Cameron Rising 'Wowed' at Manning Camp'; Compared to Zach Wilson

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was listed as an under-the-radar prospect for the 2023 NFL draft by multiple scouts, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

"Dude can spin it and has a toughness to him you love to see," one scout said. "I heard he wowed people at the Manning camp. He could be this year's Zach Wilson."

The 6'2" passer totaled 2,493 yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season, although his showing at the Manning Passing Academy might have done even more to help his stock.

"All the hype coming out of Manning was Rising's arm talent and mobility," another scout said. "He's not the biggest guy, but I heard he outperformed a lot of the name quarterbacks there."

The 2023 quarterback class already has significant hype thanks to reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. There are also several high-upside options like Miami's Tyler Van Dyke, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Rising wasn't even listed among the top 10 players at the position in the initial big board by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

There are still often first-round picks who seemingly come out of nowhere.

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round after throwing 42 touchdowns in 2021, a huge jump after totaling 38 passing touchdowns in the three previous seasons. Wilson went from 11 passing touchdowns in 2019 to 33 in 2020, helping the BYU star become the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

Joe Burrow made arguably the biggest leap of anyone in recent memory, becoming the first overall pick in 2020 after throwing 60 touchdown passes for LSU on the way to a national title. He threw 16 TDs in 2019.

Rising could be the next in line, following Wilson as a West Coast quarterback who can move up draft board with a big college season.

After reaching the Rose Bowl with Utah last season, the sky is the limit for Rising in 2022.