Nets Trade Rumors: Cam Thomas Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is reportedly drawing interest from across the NBA following a strong rookie season.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, multiple NBA teams have shown interest in Thomas, and league executives believe the Nets could get a first-round pick in return.

It was also noted by Lewis that Legion Hoops has reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans have already made "concrete offers" for Thomas.

Brooklyn selected Thomas with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 draft out of LSU. Despite playing in the shadow of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden for much of the season, he made an impact.

Thomas appeared in 67 games and made two starts, averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Prior to that, Thomas lit up the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging a league-high 27 points per game and earning co-MVP honors.

Thomas also appeared in two G League games last November, averaging a ridiculous 39.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists to prove that he belonged in the NBA.

While there may be some solid offers on the table for Thomas, it is difficult to envision the Nets trading him, given the situation the team is in.

Harden already was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season, and now trade rumors are swirling around Durant and Irving.

If the Nets trade one or both of them this offseason, it would instantly put Thomas in a higher-profile spot and perhaps even put him in the running to be a starter.

At just 20 years of age, Thomas seems to have good potential, and if he continues to progress as hoped, he will be a huge part of Brooklyn's reset.

Even if the Nets keep Kyrie and KD, having Thomas learn behind and alongside them would be an ideal way to prepare the 6'3" guard to being a go-to player.