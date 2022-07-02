Report: Manchester United Deny Cristiano Ronaldo Sale amid Transfer Request Rumors

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United are insisting that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale this summer as they want him to remain with the club, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

The news comes after multiple reports on Saturday indicated that Ronaldo requested a transfer from United "so he can continue to play Champions League football" in 2022-23.

The Red Devils' lack of success in 2021-22 likely contributed to Ronaldo's decision to request a transfer.

Manchester United finished the 2021-22 campaign sixth in the Premier League. The Red Devils were also eliminated in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, falling 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

Though Ronaldo had an impressive individual year, scoring 24 goals across all competitions, United will not compete in the Champions League next season, something that the Portuguese superstar is reportedly upset with.

Ronaldo won the Champions League with United during his first stint with the club in 2008 and also won it four times with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018). He failed to win a Champions League title during his three seasons with Juventus from 2018-21 and is looking to compete for another title as soon as possible.

Ronaldo is also said to be frustrated by the lack of progress United has made in this summer's transfer market under manager Erik ten Hag, according to Record, a Portuguese newspaper (h/t Mirror's Nathan Ridley).

However, the 37-year-old expressed his commitment to remaining with the club for the 2022-23 season last month.

"I was happy of course to be back at a club that really raised my career. So it was unbelievable," he told the club's official website. "The feeling when I [came] back again, it was nice to feel the supporters. The happiness of them was great. I was—and still—very happy to be here."

Ronaldo added:

"It's still my motivation to carry on, just working hard. Still love the passion for the game, and of course, Manchester and my teammates help me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano.

"But the most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe."

That said, Ronaldo has been linked to a number of other clubs, including Premier League side Chelsea, after owner Todd Boehly met with his agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last month to discuss the possibility of the star forward joining the Blues, per The Athletic's David Ornstein and Dan Sheldon.

Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich are also said to be targeting Ronaldo as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is looking to be transferred to Barcelona this summer, per AS (h/t ESPN).

However, it's unclear if Ronaldo would be open to joining Bayern Munich or if he even has a specific club in mind.