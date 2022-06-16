New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles Among 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup Host Sites

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File

The 16 host sites for the 2026 men's FIFA World Cup were named Thursday, featuring 11 in the United States.

The three-country event will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, marking the first successful three-way bid for the premier international tournament.

Here are the full list of cities that will be involved in the upcoming event:

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

New York/East Rutherford, New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

ESPNFC provided the full list of stadiums for each location:

The United States had previously narrowed it to 16 candidates, with the latest announcement leaving off Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando and the combined bid of Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

This version of the World Cup will be unique in several ways, including the involvement of three countries. The only other time multiple countries hosted was in 2002 when South Korea and Japan shared the event.

The field is also expected to expand to 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup, a jump from the 32 teams headed to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

It will create 80 matches for the upcoming event, with 60 to be played in the United States. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be played in the U.S.

The United States last hosted the men's World Cup in 1994, with the final taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Los Angeles area will be a host city again in 2026, although the matches will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The United States also hosted the women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

Mexico has hosted the men's event twice, in 1970 and 1986, while Canada has never hosted the competition.