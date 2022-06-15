X

    Jordan Morris' Late Equalizer Saves USA Draw vs. El Salvador in 2022 Nations League

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2022

    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    Not much went well for the United States men's national team at the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday night through the first 90 minutes.

    But Jordan Morris saved the day in stoppage time.

    On a rainy night and a mud-splotched pitch, the USMNT drew 1-1 with El Salvador, thanks to Morris' late-match heroics.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Jordan Morris scores the equalizer in the 91st minute 💥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/vISqTbxk4q">pic.twitter.com/vISqTbxk4q</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    That's why you play this game like a World Cup game. Let this team figure things out.. They did.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    It appeared the game's key moment was going to be Ethan Horvath's 35th-minute gaffe, when was frozen by an Alexander Larin shot and let in the game's first goal.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Ethan Horvath 😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/TiG0hp3l5a">pic.twitter.com/TiG0hp3l5a</a>

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    100% a shot from Larín… a beautiful strike too. Horvath got caught at his near post- not a great sequence for him or Cannon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> had some good moments but need to find some quality on this surface somehow….

    Stephen Meyer @StephenMeyerRDC

    This is an absolute slop-fest on a nightmare pitch, so very little can be taken seriously. But Horvath's positioning is unaffected by the conditions...that was really, really, really bad. My kingdom for a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> GK who is starting every week.

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Ethan Horvath... Ugh.

    Temporary Avs Stan @AndyGlockner

    Yikessssssssssss Horvath

    The USMNT's comeback chances grew even bleaker when Paul Arriola was sent off in the 71st minute on a controversial red:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Paul Arriola was shown a red for this challenge <a href="https://t.co/LxKRg84MwP">pic.twitter.com/LxKRg84MwP</a>

    Ty Schalter @tyschalter

    Refs let several clear fouls by the defenders go and then red-card the attacker. Ok

    Jimmy Conrad @JimmyConrad

    This ref hasn't handed out any yellows for some pretty egregious tackles throughout this game and then decides to give a straight red to Arriola.<br><br>What a joke. This is peak CONCACAF.

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    RED CARD! Paul Arriola is sent off, leaving the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> with 10 men. Looked to be a yellow, but ref says otherwise and now the Americans are down a goal and down a man.<br><br>1-0 El Salvador, 71st minute.

    Nine minutes later, El Salvador's Ronald Gomez was shown red himself for denying Yunus Musah a clear goalscoring opportunity, evening the sides once again.

    And despite some time-wasting tactics from the El Salvadorians and a missed call on a handball in El Salvador's box, the USMNT still managed to find an equalizer.

    This game had scraps. The pitch was a mess. The officiating was spotty. It truly was the full CONCACAF experience. If you were given just one word to describe the action, you couldn't be blamed for settling on "drunk."

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    Clear handball in the penalty area by El Salvador is missed by the referee. (Still 1-0 El Salvador, 90th minute.) <a href="https://t.co/MlKWe4BVh9">pic.twitter.com/MlKWe4BVh9</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    Is this game CONCACAF equivalent of Beatles White Album? 🐐

    Jason Davis @davisjsn

    If you've ever thought "I would LOVE to work in the soccer industry, I bet it's so much fun" I want you to think about staying up until midnight on a Tuesday to watch...this.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Goalll!!!! This is definitly the game that will help CONCACAF Nations League surpass the NFL in popularity.

    Tom Withers @twithersAP

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> game is crazy crazy.

    All in all, the USMNT will take the result. It was a gutty draw to find in the end after it appeared the game had slipped out of their grasp.

    In terms of what Craig Berhalter might have learned about his team, however, a pair of players at positions in question—Horvath at goalkeeper and Haji Wright at striker—didn't put their best foot forward.

    In Wright's defense, a messy field and a chippy contest probably didn't give him a fair chance to make an impression. That context should matter. Horvath, however, was the difference between a USMNT win and a draw on a shot he should have saved.

    As Berhalter continues to decide on his first-choice goalkeeper, that gaffe will likely remain in his mind.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.