Mets' Pete Alonso Day-to-Day After MRI on Hand Injury Shows No Fracture

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is considered day-to-day after an MRI revealed that he didn't suffer a fracture in his injured right hand, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Alonso told reporters on Wednesday that he's unsure if the injury will require a stint on the injured list, but his hand was still swollen.

"I'm kind of surprised in a good way how it feels today," Alonso said.

Alonso exited New York's loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the top of the second inning. The Mets said initial X-rays on Alonso came back negative, but he was set for further testing.

It's a bit of deja vu for Alonso, who was forced to miss time last season because of a hand injury after he was hit by a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals. He still managed to appear in 152 games in 2021.

As of June 8, New York players have been hit by a pitch 40 times this season, six more than any other team in the majors. Alonso had been hit seven times, on pace to easily surpass the 12 times he was nailed last season.

In his fourth year in MLB, Alonso is the face of the Mets offense. The 27-year-old ranks fourth in the majors with 16 home runs and first with 54 RBI while slashing .282/.363/.546 through 58 games in 2022.

Any amount of time without Alonso in the lineup is a significant blow to the Mets' offense. Dominic Smith is likely to fill his spot at third base, but it will be up to players like Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar to produce at the plate while Alonso is sidelined.