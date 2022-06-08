Pete Alonso Exits Mets vs. Padres with Apparent Hand Injury After HBP

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso exited Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the top of the second inning. He appeared to be in "considerable pain" as he walked off the field:

Albanese later reported X-rays on Alonso's hand were negative, although the first baseman would undergo further imaging.

The 27-year-old missed time last season with a hand injury that he suffered when he was hit by a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals but still appeared in 152 games.

When healthy, Alonso is one of the most important pieces of New York's lineup. He blasted 53 home runs with 120 RBI as a rookie in 2019, 16 long balls in 57 games during the shortened 2020 campaign, and 37 homers to go with 94 RBI in 2021.

He is slashing .282/.360/.546 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI through 57 games this season.

While the Mets are nowhere near as dangerous when Alonso is not in the lineup, they will likely turn toward Dominic Smith at first base if their star is sidelined following this setback.