Sports Cards: The Most Iconic NBA Rookie Card for Every Team

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rookie cards reign supreme in the sports card collecting world.



These days, most players have a wide variety of rookie card options, with everything from lower-end base cards to high-priced rookie patch autos, but there was a time when Topps was the only game in town. Even in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the market expanded, there were still only a handful of companies.

We have highlighted the most iconic rookie card in the history of each NBA franchise, with a healthy mix of retired legends, more recent stars and active players.

Iconic doesn't always mean most valuable, and for some players, their flagship Topps rookie card got the nod over short-printed premium cards that few will ever have an opportunity to own.

Included is a link to view each card, as well as some pertinent details about recent sales, grading history, and player background.

