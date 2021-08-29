LeBron James 2003-04 Exquisite Rookie Patch Card Sells for Record $2,029,500

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Another day, another trading card record set by LeBron James.

Even as the current Los Angeles Lakers star continues to add to his legacy, his rookie cards keep selling for exorbitant amounts. The latest: a 2003-04 Exquisite Rookie Patch card signed by James.

The price: a cool $2.03 million.

A similar card sold for $1.8 million just over a year ago in July 2020—a record at the time.

In April, a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection rookie patch card autographed by James sold for $5.2 million, making it the highest price ever for a basketball card and tying with a 1952 Mickey Mantle card for the most expensive trading card ever sold.

James may not just go down as one of the best basketball players ever, but the hottest commodity on the trading card market in its history.