Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Card Sells for $1.812M; Breaks LeBron James Record

A rare and coveted Giannis Antetokounmpo autographed patch rookie card sold for a record-breaking $1.812 million at auction Sunday night, according to The Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The card, which was up for bid on the Goldin Auctions website, was from the 2013-14 National Treasures set. In addition to being a 1/1 card, Beckett graded the card a 9 and the autograph a 10.

Making the card even more valuable is the fact that the patch is the NBA logo from Giannis' Milwaukee Bucks jersey during his rookie season.

According to TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin said last week that he anticipated the card possibly reaching the $2 million mark at auction.

The Giannis card is the latest example of the surging card market, as LeBron James and Mike Trout cards have sold for well over $1 million in recent months.

In July, a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite rookie auto patch card of James numbered to 23 with a 9.5 grade and a 10-graded autograph sold for $1.8 million.

Then, last month, a 2009 Bowman Chrome autographed superfractor Trout rookie card numbered 1/1 sold for $3.9 million, making it the most expensive baseball card ever sold, surpassing the $3.1 million paid for the T206 Honus Wagner card in 2016.

Giannis isn't yet as accomplished as LeBron, but all signs point to him being the face of the NBA once James retires if he isn't already.

In seven NBA seasons, The Greek Freak is a four-time All-Star, and he has been named NBA MVP each of the past two seasons. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award this year as well.

Although the Bucks fell to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs this season, the 25-year-old Giannis had his most productive campaign to date with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.