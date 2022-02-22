10 Basketball Cards Every '90s Kid Should Own

0 of 10

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sports card collecting has surged in popularity over the past few years, and whether you're getting back into the hobby after a long layoff or just diving in for the first time, the 1990s is a decade that stirs up nostalgia for many.

With that in mind, we've selected 10 basketball cards that every 1990s kid should own to help serve as a snapshot of the decade.

An entire article could be written on the 1986-87 Fleer set, which features rookie cards of Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Clyde Drexler, Isaiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins, Chris Mullin and James Worthy. However, in an effort to provide some variety, we're not including any cards from that set on our list.

Some of these cards are from the 1980s, but the focus was on players who were at their peak in the 1990s, and each of these selections fits that general theme. On the flip side, while Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan have rookie cards in 1990s products, their peak came during the 2000s, so they'll be included on that list.

