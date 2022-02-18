10 Football Cards Every '90s Kid Should Own

0 of 10

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Sports card collecting surged in popularity in 2020, with people around the country and around the world enduring stay-at-home orders and searching for hobbies and nostalgia to help pass the time.

I was among the many who dusted off the card collection that had been in my old bedroom closet at my parents' house for more than a decade, diving headfirst back into the hobby in the process.

Regardless of whether you're also a '90s kid thinking of getting back into card collecting or you're starting for the first time, where should you begin? Here, we've selected 10 football cards that every 1990s kid should own to help serve as a snapshot.

While many of these cards are actually from the 1980s, the focus was on players who were at their peak in the 1990s. Each of these selections fits that general theme.

You Might Also Like: 10 Baseball Cards Every '90s Kid Should Own