Sports Cards: The Most Iconic MLB Rookie Card for Every Team

Baltimore Orioles: 1982 Topps #21 Cal Ripken Jr. RC

The most sought-after early card of Cal Ripken Jr. is part of the short-printed 1982 Topps Traded set. However, while that is his first solo Topps card, it's not a true rookie card since he was included in the 1982 base set, and that's the card that gets the nod for the Orioles. The only rookie card of Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (1978 Topps) was also a strong contender.

Boston Red Sox: 1960 Topps #148 Carl Yastrzemski RC

Since Ted Williams debuted before our cutoff date and both Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz broke into the league with other teams, the choice here came down to Carl Yastrzemski (1960 Topps), Carlton Fisk (1972 Topps), Jim Rice (1975 Topps), Wade Boggs (1983 Topps), Roger Clemens (1985 Topps), Nomar Garciaparra (1992 Topps Traded) and Mookie Betts (2014 Topps Update). You can't go wrong with any of them as a Red Sox fan.

New York Yankees: 1993 Topps #98 Derek Jeter RC

The legendary 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card would be the no-brainer if it were considered a rookie card, but since he first appeared in the 1951 Bowman set, it's instead an iconic second-year card for the sake of this conversation. That turns our focus to Derek Jeter, and while his 1993 SP rookie card is far and away his most valuable, it's his 1993 Topps that is the most recognizable, and that's the name of the game here.

Tampa Bay Rays: 2022 Topps #215 Wander Franco RC

There is some debate as to whether his 2021 Bowman's Best should in fact be considered his true rookie card, but Wander Franco is the rookie chase card in 2022 products and they carry the "RC" badge, so for now, we'll consider his 2022 Topps to be a rookie. All due respect to guys like Evan Longoria and Carl Crawford, but no player in Rays history has made an impact on the hobby the way Franco already has.

Toronto Blue Jays: 2019 Topps Chrome #201 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. RC

While it was tempting to give the nod to Carlos Delgado (1992 Bowman) or Roy Halladay (1997 Bowman), or to give some overdue attention to Dave Stieb (1980 Topps), there's really only one right answer here. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a hobby juggernaut unlike anyone else in franchise history. He didn't appear in the 2019 Topps base set but was added for the 2019 Topps Chrome release, and that stands as his top base rookie card.