Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022: Interstatedaydream Wins at 6-1 Betting Odds

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022: Interstatedaydream Wins at 6-1 Betting OddsMay 21, 2022
Interstatedaydream, who is trained by Brad H. Cox and owned by Flurry Racing Stables LCC, won the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, holding off a late run by Adare Manor to seal the win.
Interstatedaydream entered the race with 6-1 odds to win. Adare Manor and Luna Belle were the favorites to win.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Interstatedaydream is the winner of the 98th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes! 🏆<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/USA_Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USA_Network</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/eusprBPybh">https://t.co/eusprBPybh</a> <a href="https://t.co/gtG3LpZV7J">pic.twitter.com/gtG3LpZV7J</a>
