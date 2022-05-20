Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022: Interstatedaydream Wins at 6-1 Betting Odds

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Interstatedaydream, who is trained by Brad H. Cox and owned by Flurry Racing Stables LCC, won the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, holding off a late run by Adare Manor to seal the win.

Interstatedaydream entered the race with 6-1 odds to win. Adare Manor and Luna Belle were the favorites to win.

