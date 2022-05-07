X

    Mattress Mack Loses $1.5M on Kentucky Derby Bet on Epicenter in Rich Strike Upset

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    Sometimes it doesn't pay to bet on the favorite.

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale laid down a cool $1.5 million on Epicenter to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Coming around the final turn, things were looking good for the Houston-area businessman.

    Then Rich Strike spoiled the party.

    Mattress Mack put $1.5 MILLION on Epicenter to win the Kentucky Derby…<br><br>Epicenter finished in second. <a href="https://t.co/sGBusFM4YC">pic.twitter.com/sGBusFM4YC</a>

    McIngvale told B/R Betting he arrived at Churchill Downs with $4 million to spend. Epicenter, the Louisiana Derby winner, was one of the most logical candidates to warrant a seven-figure wager.

    "I hope not to lose it all" 😅<br><br>Mattress Mack has $4M to spend today at the Kentucky Derby <a href="https://t.co/UqCSB6fVkc">pic.twitter.com/UqCSB6fVkc</a>

    Rich Strike closed as an 80-1 underdog as he headed to the gate. He was only added to the race Friday morning following Ethereal Road's scratch.

    While the three-year-old was almost totally unknown to racing fans, that won't be the case any longer.

    For Mattress Mack, Rich Strike is unlikely to conjure any positive memories.

