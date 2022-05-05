X

    Texas RB Bijan Robinson Announces NIL Contract with Austin Lamborghini Dealership

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2022

    Bijan Robinson isn't playing around.

    The Texas Longhorns running back announced Thursday he signed a name, image and likeness contract with a Lamborghini dealership in Austin, Texas:

    Tyler Feldman @TylerFeldmanTV

    Holy sh***** <br><br>Bijan Robinson has an NIL partnership with <a href="https://twitter.com/lamboaustintx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lamboaustintx</a>.<br><br>Talk about all gas, no brakes 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/FP2bXScNZK">pic.twitter.com/FP2bXScNZK</a>

    Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while adding 26 catches for 295 yards and four more scores. He'll be a centerpiece for the Texas offense in the 2022 campaign. 

    And the 20-year-old will be arriving to practice in style—that much is certain. 

