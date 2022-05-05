Texas RB Bijan Robinson Announces NIL Contract with Austin Lamborghini Dealership

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bijan Robinson isn't playing around.

The Texas Longhorns running back announced Thursday he signed a name, image and likeness contract with a Lamborghini dealership in Austin, Texas:

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while adding 26 catches for 295 yards and four more scores. He'll be a centerpiece for the Texas offense in the 2022 campaign.

And the 20-year-old will be arriving to practice in style—that much is certain.