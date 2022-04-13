Giants' Alyssa Nakken Becomes 1st Female On-Field Coach in MLB History

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken continued to make history on Tuesday.

Nakken, who was already the first full-time female coach in major league history, became the first female coach to make an on-field appearance in an MLB game when she filled in after the ejection of first base coach Antoan Richardson against the San Diego Padres.

Nakken, who was an intern in the Giants' baseball operations department in 2014, was named to the Giants' coaching staff in January 2020. She made an appearance as the first base coach in an exhibition game in July that year.

According to Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com, as of this past January, 10 women were set to work as on-field coaches across major and minor league teams in the 2022 season.

Nakken told MLB Network's Amy Gutierrez in March that she felt it was important to build a community with the other women who coach in MLB.

"There's a lot of people that sure you trust and can talk to about thing, but sometimes they just don't get it because they haven't been in those positions," Nakken said (h/t People.com). "So it is nice to just kind of swap stories now that we're able to be together and actually go out to dinners and stuff."

She added, "It's just been amazing to get to know some of the women that are in our minor league system right now and hear their stories and share a locker room with them and just be around more women in the game."

The Giants entered Tuesday's game with a 2-2 record and are looking to bounce back from a loss on Monday in the first game of their series against the Padres.