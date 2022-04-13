Giants' Antoan Richardson: Mike Shildt Expletive 'Reeked Undertones of Racism'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson accused San Diego Padres coach Mike Shildt of using an expletive that "reeked undertones of racism" during Tuesday's game between the two teams.

Speaking to reporters after San Francisco's 13-2 win, Richardson addressed the third-inning exchange that led to his being ejected from the game:

"[Shildt] yelled, 'You need to control that motherf--ker,' At that point in time, I went to the top step and said, 'Excuse me?' because I couldn't believe what I heard. At that point in time, [Greg] Gibson, the crew chief, decided to toss me from the game.

"I say this because his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as 'that motherf--ker,' as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved. I think it's just really important we understand what happened tonight."

The situation began when Shildt, who is San Diego's third base coach, was looking into San Francisco's dugout in the top of the third inning.

Richardson said, "Can I help you, are you looking for somebody?"

"And he says to me, 'I didn't say anything to you.’ I said, 'I know, I want to know if I can help you.' At this time, he’s walking toward our dugout," Richardson said. "He says, 'Hey, I was looking for Alex Wood.' At that point, [Giants manager Gabe Kapler] came over to kind of defuse the situation. I turned to Woody and I said, 'Hey Woody, Shildt is looking for you.'"

According to Richardson, as Shildt was walking back to third base, he yelled the expletive.

Richardson, who is Black, was also critical of the umpires for ejecting him from the game because it "empowers this coach to continue to have conversations like that with people like me, and that's really unfortunate that's what happened tonight."

Kapler told reporters he trusts Richardson's "judgement on the matter and I know that Antoan was not out of control at all," but he said he didn't hear exactly what Shildt said.

Shildt and Padres manager Bob Melvin did not comment on the situation after the game.

Richardson is in his fourth season as a coach for the Giants, who drafted him in 2005. The Bahamas native appeared in 22 Major League Baseball games with the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees as a player.

The Giants promoted Richardson to first base coach ahead of the 2020 season.