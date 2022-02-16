X

    Champions League 2022: Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round-of-16 Leg 1 Results

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 17, 2022

    Two entertaining Champions League matches went down during round-of-16 action Wednesday.

    Liverpool defeated Inter Milan 2-0 after a pair of second-half goals, and Bayern Munich salvaged a 1-1 draw with upset-minded FC Salzburg after Kingsley Coman's 90th-minute equalizer.

    At San Siro, Roberto Firmino's header off an Andrew Robertson corner kick gave Liverpool the 1-0 edge in the 75th minute.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    BOBBY FIRMINO. WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/XMebHcdlJ3">pic.twitter.com/XMebHcdlJ3</a>

    Up until five minutes before then, neither team had a shot on target.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Liverpool didn’t have a shot on target after 70 minutes against Inter. <br><br>Firmino (75’) <br>Salah (83’) <a href="https://t.co/wZiFbw7ZEa">pic.twitter.com/wZiFbw7ZEa</a>

    Both teams combined for 22 shots, but only two were on target. Liverpool made the most of both.

    Eight minutes after Firmino's game-winner, Mohamed Salah scored his eighth Champions League goal in just seven appearances after firing a low shot for the 2-0 advantage.

    TUDN USA @TUDNUSA

    ¡Goooooooool del Liverpool! 🔥😎<br><br>Salah la manda a guardar y el equipo inglés parece que encamina la eliminatoria. 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/Inter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Inter</a> 0-2 <a href="https://twitter.com/LFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lfc</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TuChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TuChampions</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inter</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Liverpool?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Liverpool</a><br><br>🔴 ¡EN VIVO!<br>📺 TUDN y <a href="https://twitter.com/Univision?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@univision</a><br>📲👉 <a href="https://t.co/nIG5KZG6ro">https://t.co/nIG5KZG6ro</a> <a href="https://t.co/85jgxHdanm">pic.twitter.com/85jgxHdanm</a>

    Here's a look at this year's latest Champions League top-scorers list after Salah's effort.

    Champions League Top Scorers

    1. Sebastien Haller, Ajax (10)

    2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (9)

    3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (8)

    4. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig (7)

    T5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United (6)

    T5. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (6)

    T7. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain (5)

    T7. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (5)

    T7. Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (5)

    T7. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain (5)

    Salah has thoroughly dominated the Champions League as well as all competitions this season, and there's no shortage of statistics to prove that notion.

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> goals in 18 appearances since the start of last season (14⚽️ &amp; 1🅰️).<br><br>Relentless at the highest level. 🇪🇬👑 <a href="https://t.co/eOtqDYe1oG">pic.twitter.com/eOtqDYe1oG</a>

    SofaScore @SofaScoreINT

    ⚠️ | QUICK STAT<br><br>Mohamed Salah's last 8 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> appearances away from home:<br><br>⚽️ vs Atalanta<br>⚽️ vs Midtjylland<br>⚽️ vs RB Leipzig<br>⚽️ vs Real Madrid<br>⚽️⚽️ vs Porto<br>⚽️⚽️ vs Atlético Madrid<br>⚽️ vs Milan<br>⚽️ vs Inter<br><br>Not the most welcome guest. 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INTLIV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INTLIV</a> <a href="https://t.co/1YlsBH8wsU">pic.twitter.com/1YlsBH8wsU</a>

    Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch

    24 goals for Mo Salah this season. 8 goals in 7 Champions League appearances. 149 goals in total. What a player. 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/OB9iw3HkhP">pic.twitter.com/OB9iw3HkhP</a>

    GOAL @goal

    Mohamed Salah's first 50 Champions League appearances for Liverpool:<br><br>👕 50 games<br>⚽️ 33 goals<br>🅰️ 10 assists<br>✌️ 2 finals<br>🏆 1 title <a href="https://t.co/Xdp2E8aWCj">pic.twitter.com/Xdp2E8aWCj</a>

    FC Salzburg nearly pulled off the upset over Bayern Munich, but they had to settle for the 1-1 draw after Coman's effort:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Kingsley Coman with a 90th-minute equalizer 💥 <a href="https://t.co/d4LaK5QQQE">pic.twitter.com/d4LaK5QQQE</a>

    Bayern Munich possessed the ball for 72 percent of the match and outshot the opposition 22-11 (9-6 in shots on goal), but FC Salzburg nearly pulled this off.

    That's largely thanks to 20-year-old substitute Chukwubuike Adamu, who scored his first-ever Champions League goal in the 21st minute:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    20-YEAR-OLD CHUKWUBUIKE ADAMU. 💥<br><br>Off the bench. First time finish against Bayern. And he hit the Griddy. 🕺 <a href="https://t.co/3Bre7bRPmz">pic.twitter.com/3Bre7bRPmz</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    20-year-old Junior Adamu couldn't believe he opened the scoring against Bayern 😱 <a href="https://t.co/Zcp31lLpDq">pic.twitter.com/Zcp31lLpDq</a>

    A win wasn't meant to be for FC Salzburg, which was making its Champions League round-of-16 debut.

    However, all is not lost for the Austrian side, which will visit Bayern Munich for the second leg on March 8. Liverpool will host Inter Milan on the same day.

