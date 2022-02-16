Champions League 2022: Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round-of-16 Leg 1 Results

AP Photo/Alexandra Beier

Two entertaining Champions League matches went down during round-of-16 action Wednesday.

Liverpool defeated Inter Milan 2-0 after a pair of second-half goals, and Bayern Munich salvaged a 1-1 draw with upset-minded FC Salzburg after Kingsley Coman's 90th-minute equalizer.

At San Siro, Roberto Firmino's header off an Andrew Robertson corner kick gave Liverpool the 1-0 edge in the 75th minute.

Up until five minutes before then, neither team had a shot on target.

Both teams combined for 22 shots, but only two were on target. Liverpool made the most of both.

Eight minutes after Firmino's game-winner, Mohamed Salah scored his eighth Champions League goal in just seven appearances after firing a low shot for the 2-0 advantage.

Here's a look at this year's latest Champions League top-scorers list after Salah's effort.

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Sebastien Haller, Ajax (10)

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (9)

3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (8)

4. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig (7)

T5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United (6)

T5. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (6)

T7. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain (5)

T7. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (5)

T7. Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (5)

T7. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain (5)

Salah has thoroughly dominated the Champions League as well as all competitions this season, and there's no shortage of statistics to prove that notion.

FC Salzburg nearly pulled off the upset over Bayern Munich, but they had to settle for the 1-1 draw after Coman's effort:

Bayern Munich possessed the ball for 72 percent of the match and outshot the opposition 22-11 (9-6 in shots on goal), but FC Salzburg nearly pulled this off.

That's largely thanks to 20-year-old substitute Chukwubuike Adamu, who scored his first-ever Champions League goal in the 21st minute:

A win wasn't meant to be for FC Salzburg, which was making its Champions League round-of-16 debut.

However, all is not lost for the Austrian side, which will visit Bayern Munich for the second leg on March 8. Liverpool will host Inter Milan on the same day.