Iowa State's Breece Hall Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State star Breece Hall announced he plans to enter the 2022 NFL draft.

The 6'1" running back is the second-leading rusher (3,941 yards) in program history. He ran for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Cyclones during the 2021 regular season.

With Saturday's announcement, it appears Hall doesn't plan on suiting up for the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 against No. 19 Clemson.

His decision doesn't come as a big surprise since he's likely to be one of the first running backs off the board this spring.

Hall ranked second at the position behind Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and 31st overall on the Nov. 30 big board of Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department. He was also projected to land with the Baltimore Ravens at No. 29 in the Scouting Department's most recent mock draft.

"[Hall's] size, vision and explosiveness would let him shine in any run scheme," Nate Tice wrote. "Putting him with quarterback Lamar Jackson and a healthy [J.K.] Dobbins would give the Ravens' rushing attack a true downhill option that synergizes the unit and would give it the pieces to go supernova."

In terms of his NFL stock, the Cyclones standout stood to gain little from another year in Ames, Iowa, and his value—if anything—might have trended downward had he stayed.

Hall had 800 touches over three seasons. Since 2016, 24 running backs have been selected in the first or second round, and only two (Jonathan Taylor, 968; AJ Dillon, 866) registered more offensive touches in college.

Hall's workload might lead some NFL scouts and team executives to be concerned about his durability. But Taylor's big role at Wisconsin hasn't stopped him from leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,684) this season.

Hall is likely to be well rewarded for his prolific career at Iowa State.