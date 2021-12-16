Carlos Correa Rumors: Tigers Offered Astros Free Agent 10-Year, $275M Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers offered star shortstop Carlos Correa a 10-year, $275 million contract this offseason, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

However, it's unclear if the offer is still on the table as the Tigers have already signed Javier Baez (six years, $140 million) and Eduardo Rodriguez (five years, $77 million) this winter.

Correa had been heavily linked to the Tigers due to his relationship with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who managed him for his first five seasons (2015 to '19).

It's important to note the deal Detroit offered Correa is $66 million less than what Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million) received from the New York Mets and $50 million less than what Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) received from the Texas Rangers.

Considering those numbers, it's reasonable to believe Correa is looking for more than $275 million on his next deal.

In addition to the Tigers, Correa has been linked to several teams this winter, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. Astros fans are holding onto hope that the team will re-sign him as well.

However, Houston reportedly offered Correa five years and $160 million before free agency. Olney reports that Astros owner Jim Crane has told his colleagues he won’t make the star shortstop an offer of more than six years, which reinforces the thoughts that Correa will sign elsewhere when the lockout ends.

Correa is certainly deserving of a major contract. The 27-year-old had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, slashing .279/.366/.485 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI. He also received his first Gold Glove award last season, further highlighting his success both at the plate and in the field.