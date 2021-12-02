Carlos Correa Rumors: Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Braves Interested in SS

Elsa/Getty Images

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has received interest from the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 noted Correa previously received a five-year, $160 million offer from the Houston Astros.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

