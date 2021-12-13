Alex Morgan Traded to NWSL's San Diego Wave FC from Orlando Pride

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has been traded from the Orlando Pride to NWSL expansion team San Diego Wave FC, the club announced Monday:

Morgan has been with Orlando since 2015, but she will return to her home state of California for San Diego's inaugural season in 2022. Terms of the deal have not been announced.

"As a Southern California native, I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego," Morgan said in a statement. "I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city."

The 32-year-old is best known for her success at the international level, scoring 115 goals across 190 caps for the United States. She helped the team win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, adding an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Morgan has also had a successful club career, including an NWSL title with the Portland Thorns in 2013. She helped Lyon win a UEFA Champions League title in 2017 and spent part of the 2020-21 season with Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

The forward tallied five goals with two assists in 13 matches for Orlando in 2021, although the squad managed just an eighth-place finish out of 10 teams.

Moving to San Diego gives Morgan a chance at a fresh start while providing the new club a legitimate superstar to build excitement ahead of the inaugural season.

The move also reunites Morgan with team president Jill Ellis, who coached the USWNT in the last two World Cups.

"This is an incredibly special moment for our club, our fans, and our community to welcome Alex and her family to San Diego," Ellis said. "She is an extraordinary person, a great talent and a leader on and off the field."