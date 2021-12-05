Kenny Pickett, No. 15 Pittsburgh Rout No. 16 Wake Forest to Win 2021 ACC Championship

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

For the first time since 2014, there is a new ACC champion. While Clemson has dominated the conference as of late, the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 45-21 on Saturday to win their first ACC title.

The Panthers had appeared in the ACC title game just once before Saturday's contest, falling to Clemson in the 2018 title game. Pittsburgh also had only faced the Demon Deacons just once before, with the Panthers coming out on top in a 34-13 win in 2018.

Notable Player Stats

Kenny Pickett, QB, PITT: 20/33 for 253 YDS, 2 TD and 6 CAR for 20 YDS, 1 TD

Sam Hartman, QB, WAKE: 21/46 for 213 YDS, 2 TD, 4 INT and 11 CAR for 1 TD

Jordan Addison, WR, PITT: 8 REC for 126 YDS

Taylor Morin, WR, WAKE: 4 REC for 83 YDS, 1 TD

Israel Abanikanda, RB, PITT: 9 CAR for 55 YDS, 2 TD

Kenny Pickett Impressive for Panthers in Win

Fifth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is viewed as one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, had an impressive performance in Saturday's win over Wake Forest.

The 23-year-old led the Panthers on two consecutive touchdown drives to open the game, and his fake slide on a 58-yard score might have been the highlight of the night.

Pickett also set a record on his first touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yard strike to Rodney Hammond Jr. He passed legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino for the most touchdown passes in Pitt history.

Pickett continued his tremendous evening in the second quarter, hitting Jared Wayne with a four-yard score to set the ACC record for the most touchdown passes in a single season. He passed Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Sam Howell and Trevor Lawrence in that regard, putting him in pretty elite company.

Pickett continued his incredible night in the second half, leading the Panthers on two more touchdown drives to snag their first ACC title. His performance had many NFL fans clamoring for their teams to draft him this spring:

ESPN projected Pickett to be taken in the first round of the 2022 Draft. However, he was projected to be the second quarterback off the board behind Matt Corral of Ole Miss.

Regardless, Pickett's performance on Saturday night certainly improved his draft stock, so we'll just have to wait and see where he falls in the latest mock drafts following the College Football Playoff.

It should also be noted that sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda and sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison had impressive performances against the Demon Deacons.

Sam Hartman's Turnovers Cost Wake Forest



While Hartman tossed four interceptions in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh, the sophomore quarterback has a bright future ahead. He led the Demon Deacons on three consecutive touchdown drives to keep Wake Forest even with the Panthers for much of the first half.

Hartman's issues didn't begin until just before halftime. After leading his third touchdown drive of the game, the North Carolina native tossed an interception before being forced to punt on two consecutive drives before halftime.

Wake Forest started with the ball after halftime, but Hartman and the Demon Deacons offense weren't able to muster much as they were forced to punt on three straight drives.

Hartman then tossed his second interception of the night on the team's fourth drive of the half. It was costly, as the Panthers converted the turnover into a touchdown to take a 31-21 lead with 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Hartman followed that up with his second consecutive interception with 13:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. The turnover was once again turned into a Pitt touchdown.

Hartman's third straight interception -- a pick-six -- gave the Panthers a 45-21 lead with 11:42 remaining in the game. That score put things out of reach for the Demon Deacons.

Hartman was eventually replaced by freshman quarterback Mitch Griffis.

Despite Hartman's struggles, he could easily have Wake Forest back in the ACC title game next season. He entered Saturday's game completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 3,711 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 343 yards and 10 scores.

Seeing as how Hartman is a sophomore and has plenty of college football ahead of him, there's no reason to believe he won't keep improving as the years go on. He'll also have the opportunity to bounce back in the team's bowl game.

All things considered, keep Hartman on your radar for the 2022 season and beyond.

What's Next?

Both teams won't make the College Football Playoff, but what a day it was for the two schools. Wake Forest now awaits its bowl game.