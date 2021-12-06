Team Raquel Defeats Team Dakota in Women's WarGames Match at NXT WarGames 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

The team comprised of Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction in a women's WarGames match at NXT WarGames on Sunday.

Keeping with the traditional brutality of the match, all of the women involved left everything they had in the ring.

Jade capped off a star-making performance by getting the victory for her team.

Multiple rivalries came to a head in the women's WarGames match, but the crux of it was the long-running feud between former friends and NXT Women's Tag Team champions Gonzalez and Kai.

It was Kai who helped Gonzalez achieve prominence in NXT by introducing her as a bodyguard of sorts at NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020.

Before long, however, Gonzalez established herself as a dominant force in her own right, and she became a contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

After running through the likes of Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley, Gonzalez finally got her title shot against Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April, and Raquel was victorious.

Kai eventually grew jealous of Gonzalez and turned on her, leading to a title match between them at NXT TakeOver 36. Raquel won, but Kai got revenge at Halloween Havoc in October when she interfered in Gonzalez's title match against Mandy Rose, allowing Mandy to become the new NXT Women's champion.

Mandy and her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have made no shortage of enemies over a short period of time in NXT, which is why Gonzalez, Shirai and Jade joined forces to combat them and Kai.

The babyface team needed a fourth member in order to compete in WarGames, and Ray stepped up to the plate after Rose made some derogatory comments about her.

Ray signaled her entry into WarGames by providing a distraction that allowed Jade to beat Rose in a non-title match on a recent episode of NXT.

Team Raquel seemingly had the advantage entering Sunday since Gonzalez, Shirai and Ray all had previous WarGames experience, and that worked in their favor, as they won out in the end.

