Video: Nick Saban Rips 'Self-Absorbed' Alabama Fans

It is a testament to the incredible program Nick Saban has built that it is somewhat surprising whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide don't blow their opponents out, but he has little patience for fans who are only happy with large margins of victory.

"I'll tell you what, I'm glad you go to the game that way because I don't ever go to the game that way," Saban said when asked by a fan about expectations for every game to be a blowout (h/t Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News). "I have too much respect for the other team, been in too many games, whether we won when we weren't expected to win or the other team beat us."

Saban's rant came during his weekly radio show at Baumhower's Victory Grille.

"I mean, c'mon. Give me a break," Saban said. "This is not professional football. These guys aren't getting paid to play here. They're representing you all. You should be proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude."

He also added, "And nobody feels worse than they do when they lose. Nobody. So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can't look past your own self, aight, to appreciate what other people are doing."

Alabama is the defending national champion and is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but it escaped games against the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks with one-score wins.

Those three teams have combined for 16 losses, and the close games have raised some doubts that Alabama, which also lost to Texas A&M, can defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

But regardless of the score differential, Saban seems happy to take the wins as they come.