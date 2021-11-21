Rudy Gobert: Kings Fan 'Smiling and Throwing Up at the Same Time' Before Ejection

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings was delayed after a fan threw up on the court, and Rudy Gobert got a good look at the action.

"I actually made eye contact with him. He was smiling," Gobert said after the game. "He was smiling and throwing up at the same time."

The Jazz star added that it was the first time he has ever seen that at a basketball game.

"Life is full of surprises," Gobert said.

There was a lengthy delay in the fourth quarter as the fan was ejected and a cleanup ensued.

Utah earned a 123-105 victory, but the incident with the fan might end up being more memorable than the game for the players involved.