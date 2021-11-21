X

    Jazz vs. Kings Game Delayed After Fan Vomits on Court in 4th Quarter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 21, 2021

    The Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings game was temporarily delayed in the fourth quarter after a fan sitting courtside vomited onto the Golden 1 Center sideline.

    Morgan Ragan of NBC Sports California provided video of the scene. It appears the Golden 1 Center DJ had a sense of humor about the situation, playing the Beatles' song "Help" as the clean-up took place.

    Morgan Ragan @momoragan

    Drunk fan puked on himself court side.<br><br>There is a delay. This is a new one <a href="https://t.co/ETqoUflZvp">pic.twitter.com/ETqoUflZvp</a>

    Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento, James Ham of ESPN 1320, Sam Amick of The Athletic and Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune also provided more details.

    Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

    Said fella just stumbled his ass to the back of the arena. Golden 1 Center just ran a notice on the big screen saying intoxicated patrons will be ejected. You can't make this up.

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    The real hero tonight. Clean up on aisle 1. <a href="https://t.co/ICE0SAPl8W">pic.twitter.com/ICE0SAPl8W</a>

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    We are still in a vomit delay. A dance off is taking place. The loudest Golden 1 Center has been in a while.

    Sam Amick @sam_amick

    Like...a lot. That was utterly disgusting, and something I've never seen at an NBA game - especially courtside. Game is delayed, and the Kings immediately display the alcohol policy on the big screen. <a href="https://t.co/xQQgieSHGk">https://t.co/xQQgieSHGk</a>

    Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

    Quite the lengthy delay as this is cleaned up. Jazz still haven't approached the bench area. Every fan in that front row has been moved, and their items are being taken away too. Hassan Whiteside is covering his nose as Eric Paschall cracks up laughing.

    Even Slamson the Lion, the Kings' mascot, got involved in the clean-up effort, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee:

    Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

    Slamson is down there on his hands and knees with some towels, which he is now offering to throw into the crowd. No takers, though. <a href="https://t.co/BardKrK6RO">https://t.co/BardKrK6RO</a>

    The game was delayed for over 15 minutes, per Jazz production manager Chris Pankonin.

    Some players provided their reactions to the scene, including Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Kings forward Harrison Barnes:

    Eric Walden @tribjazz

    Rudy Gobert, on if he’d ever experienced that before: “No, first time. Life is full of surprises. … I hope he was ok. I actually made eye contact with him. He was smiling. He was smiling and throwing up at the same time.”

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    “Ten years in the league, I’ve never seen that…twice.” -Harrison Barnes on the two-time barf guy

    Utah ended up winning 123-105 to move to 11-5. The 6-11 Kings have lost three straight.

