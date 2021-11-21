Jazz vs. Kings Game Delayed After Fan Vomits on Court in 4th Quarter

AP Photo/Randall Benton

The Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings game was temporarily delayed in the fourth quarter after a fan sitting courtside vomited onto the Golden 1 Center sideline.

Morgan Ragan of NBC Sports California provided video of the scene. It appears the Golden 1 Center DJ had a sense of humor about the situation, playing the Beatles' song "Help" as the clean-up took place.

Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento, James Ham of ESPN 1320, Sam Amick of The Athletic and Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune also provided more details.

Even Slamson the Lion, the Kings' mascot, got involved in the clean-up effort, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee:

The game was delayed for over 15 minutes, per Jazz production manager Chris Pankonin.

Some players provided their reactions to the scene, including Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Kings forward Harrison Barnes:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Utah ended up winning 123-105 to move to 11-5. The 6-11 Kings have lost three straight.