Corey Seager Rumors: Yankees, Dodgers Pursuing Star SS in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers want to bring shortstop Corey Seager back to the team, but the New York Yankees are also in the mix for the free agent.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the interest in Seager, who hit .306 (.915 OPS) with 16 home runs and 57 RBI in 95 games for L.A. last year.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Dodgers, who selected Seager with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

