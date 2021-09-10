Ranking the Top 25 MLB Free Agents of Loaded 2021-22 Class

2 of 10

25. RHP Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets (Age: 29)

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery on March 26, 2020, and he is still working his way back after he was shut down in May with elbow inflammation. He threw an inning for High-A Brooklyn on Aug. 26, but he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days later and has been sidelined in protocols for the past few weeks. He might be on his way to a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason.

24. RHP Kendall Graveman, Houston Astros (Age: 30)

A starter early in his career with the Oakland Athletics, Graveman has reinvented himself as a reliever on the other side of Tommy John surgery. In 46 appearances with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros this season, he has a 1.65 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with 10 saves and nine holds. He offers more upside and is a better candidate for a long-term deal than Mark Melancon and a handful of other aging veterans.

23. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox (Age: 28)

The surface-level numbers don't look great for E-Rod. The left-hander has a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 136.1 innings this season in his return from a lost 2020 campaign. However, his 3.55 FIP and a career-high 10.5 K/9 provide reason for future optimism, and he won't turn 29 until after Opening Day in 2022.

22. LHP Steven Matz, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 30)

Acquired from the New York Mets in a January trade, Matz has gone 11-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings on the year. The left-hander has a 1.63 ERA in seven starts since the beginning of August, and he logged six innings of one-run ball against the New York Yankees on the road in his last time out.

21. OF Kyle Schwarber, Boston Red Sox (Age: 28)

With a .321/.455/.543 line and 10 extra-base hits in 23 games since joining the Red Sox at the trade deadline, Schwarber has continued to boost his stock after a home run binge during the first half of the season earned him a spot on the NL All-Star team. He has an $11.5 million mutual option for next season, but he'll almost certainly decline it to pursue a multiyear deal.