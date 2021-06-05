Updated Rankings for the Top 25 MLB Players in the Upcoming Free-Agent Class

3 of 10

20. LHP Steven Matz, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 30)

A change of scenery and a clean bill of health have Matz on his way to the best season of his career. The left-hander is 6-2 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 59.2 innings, and his 3.47 FIP paints an even more promising picture of his first two months in a Blue Jays uniform. Can he surpass his career high of 160.1 innings?

19. OF Michael Conforto, New York Mets (Age: 28)

After a 33-homer season in 2019 and a career-high 154 OPS+ last year, Conforto is off to a disappointing start in his walk year. Sidelined with a strained hamstring, he was hitting .230/.356/.336 with two home runs in 135 plate appearances prior to the injury. His age, on-base ability and power potential will keep him from falling out of these rankings, but he needs to return strong to maximize his value.

18. RHP Zack Greinke, Houston Astros (Age: 37)

Set to turn 38 years old in October, Greinke is unlikely to land another long-term deal, but he has plenty left in the tank. The future Hall of Famer has a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 73.2 innings as the elder statesman of a young Houston rotation. The one-year, $15 million deal Charlie Morton signed with Atlanta seems like a reasonable comparison for his earning power.

17. LHP Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox (Age: 28)

There is no ignoring the track record of injuries and middling production, but few players have done more to boost their stock than Rodon. The left-hander was non-tendered by the White Sox last offseason before signing a one-year, $3 million deal to return. He has a 1.98 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. If he can stay healthy enough to throw 150 innings this year, he'll cash in. This is a cautiously optimistic ranking.

16. 1B Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs (Age: 31)

Rizzo is probably worth more to the Cubs than he is on the open market, given his standing as a leader in the clubhouse and in the community. The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner has been his usual productive self with a 129 OPS+ and 18 extra-base hits in 49 game. The North Siders will likely do everything they can to ensure he retires in a Cubs uniform.