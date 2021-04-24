Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players of the Upcoming 2021-22 Free-Agent Class

3 of 10

20. LHP Steven Matz, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 29)



The No. 13 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2016 season after an impressive six-start debut the previous year, Matz never lived up to the hype during his time with the New York Mets because of injuries and ineffectiveness. The left-hander was traded to Toronto in January and has exploded out of the gate with a 1.47 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 18.1 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .148 average.

19. 1B/OF Mark Canha, Oakland Athletics (Age: 32)



Canha is one of the biggest Rule 5 success stories in recent memory. He has a .395 on-base percentage and 142 OPS+ since the start of the 2019 season, and he has moved into the leadoff spot in the Oakland lineup this year. He fits best at a corner outfielder, but he has also proved to be a capable center fielder, which further adds to his appeal.

18. RHP Zack Greinke, Houston Astros (Age: 37)



The one-year, $15 million deal Charlie Morton signed with the Atlanta Braves this offseason looks like a reasonable expectation for Greinke's earning power. The future Hall of Famer has experienced a downturn in his strikeout rate (9.0 to 5.6 K/9) and an uptick in his FIP (2.80 to 4.34) in the early going, but there are few in the game who have a better feel for pitching. Don't bet against him as a contributor into his 40s.

17. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox (Age: 28)



Rodriguez will not turn 29 years old until after Opening Day next year, which is a major point in his favor in a pitching market that will be headlined by aging stars. After losing his 2020 season because of COVID-19 complications, E-Rod has returned with a 3.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through his first three starts. Command and health have always been big question marks for the left-hander, so his two walks in 16 innings are a promising development.

16. 1B Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs (Age: 31)



Rizzo is likely valued more by the Cubs than he will be on the open market, similar to how Justin Turner was viewed this offseason. The first major piece in a rebuild that culminated in a World Series title in 2016, Rizzo has become such a presence on and off the field that it's hard to envision his playing elsewhere. But for now, he is headed for free agency.