United States, Jamaica Play to 1-1 Draw in 2022 World Cup Qualifier

The United States men's national team couldn't build off its win over Mexico, managing only a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier.

Timothy Weah gave the Americans an early lead in Kingston, Jamaica, but Michail Antonio responded with the equalizer a 11 minutes later for the home team.

Chances were limited for both teams beyond that with just four combined shots on goal across the 90 minutes.

Jamaica appeared to score the winning goal in the 84th minute on a corner kick, although the referee called it back for a foul.

The Americans were without midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Miles Robinson because of suspensions, while Christian Pulisic was only a substitute as he works his way back from an ankle injury. The short-handed squad was unable to muster much offense as it settled for the tie.

The United States now has 15 points through eight matches, which could be enough for first place in the CONCACAF table depending on Canada's match against Mexico.

The squad also only has one win and two draws through four road matches this qualifying cycle, continuing the same struggles from four years ago away from home.

Despite concerns about a flat start after an emotional game a few days earlier, the United States impressed with quality passing and a lot of aggressiveness.

Weah needed just 11 minutes to get his team a 1-0 lead thanks to a strong finish in the box:

The lead didn't last long, however, as a counterattack gave Antonio all the opening he needed for an incredible strike from distance:

The West Ham United forward had enough space in front of Tyler Adams to drill a shot that Zack Steffen simply couldn't reach.

It was the only shot of the first half for Jamaica, but it was enough to go into intermission tied 1-1.

The score stood through the second half, though there was still plenty of drama.

Both teams had close chances in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the ball sailed over the crossbar each time:

Pulisic subbed on in the 66th minute, but he was limited aside from drawing multiple fouls.

In the closing minutes, a controversial call by the referee took a Jamaica goal off the board:

The Reggae Boyz kept the pressure on but couldn't secure the second goal for the upset win.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying will now be on hold until Jan. 27 when the United States hosts El Salvador. The squad is also scheduled to face Bosnia-Herzegovina in an international friendly on Dec. 18, though that will most likely feature domestic players.