Deion Sanders Denies Interest in TCU HC Job: 'Never Believe Rumors'

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders put an end to the rumors that he's a candidate for the vacant head coaching position at TCU.

"Well, TCU is not the only one interested in my services," Sanders said, per Khari Thompson of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. "(Jackson State athletic director) Ashley Robinson is interested in my services and finishing out what I completed. Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital for darn near a month. So never just go out there and believe what you hear, my man."

Sanders was referring to the time he was away from his team while recovering from foot surgery.

The Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson on Oct. 31, ending his 22-year tenure with the team. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Sanders was among the top options the school intends to pursue. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that he had already interviewed for the position.

The rumors of Sanders' candidacy made sense, considering his strong ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He played five years for the Dallas Cowboys during his Hall of Fame playing career. He also spent time coaching at Texas high schools before landing his position at Jackson State.

The Tigers won all three games while Sanders was out and improved to 9-1 (7-0 in SWAC) with a comeback victory over rival Southern in his return this past Saturday. Sanders boasted that his team's success has generated interest from other schools besides TCU.

"Trust me, TCU and several others are not the only ones interested in what we do here at Jackson State," he said. "People are trying to figure out the formula; it ain’t no formula.

"It’s loving on these kids, challenging these kids, holding these kids accountable, making sure they maintain themselves to be smart, tough, fast, and disciplined. And that’s the secret—not everyone has this recipe."

Jackson State is riding a seven-game win streak and will close out the regular season against Alcorn State on Saturday. The Tigers have already clinched a spot in the SWAC championship game on Dec. 4.