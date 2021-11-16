Javier Baez Rumors: Red Sox Among 'Many' Teams Interested in Mets Free Agent

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Boston Red Sox are among the "many" suitors for free-agent infielder Javier Baez, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Between his time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, Baez had 31 home runs, 87 RBI and a .265/.319/.494 slash line in 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.