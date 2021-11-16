X

    Javier Baez Rumors: Red Sox Among 'Many' Teams Interested in Mets Free Agent

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    The Boston Red Sox are among the "many" suitors for free-agent infielder Javier Baez, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

    Between his time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, Baez had 31 home runs, 87 RBI and a .265/.319/.494 slash line in 2021.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

