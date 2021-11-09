Predicting Every $100 Million MLB Contract Signed During 2021-22 Offseason

1 of 11

SS Javier Baez

Baez has made it abundantly clear he wants to stay with the Mets and play alongside Francisco Lindor. His stock has slid a bit since he turned down a $180 million extension offer from the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2020 season, and that's now a figure he is unlikely to reach. He could bet on himself with a three-year deal, which would mean free agency again at the age of 31 if he can return to his MVP-caliber form.

Prediction: Three years, $72 million

RF Nick Castellanos



Castellanos signed a four-year, $64 million contract last time he was a free agent, and he opted out of the final two years and $32 million earlier this month in hopes of securing an even bigger commitment. He is still just 29 years old, and coming off a 136 OPS+ with 34 home runs and 100 RBI, but defensive shortcomings still limit his value.

Prediction: Four years, $72 million

CF Starling Marte



The best center field option on the market by a landslide, Marte hit .310/.383/.458 with 42 extra-base hits and 47 steals in a 4.7-WAR season split between Miami and Oakland. He turned down a three-year, $30 million extension offer in July, and should have no problem exceeding that average annual value, but at 33 years old he is likely not a candidate for anything beyond three or four years.

Prediction: Three years, $54 million

LHP Carlos Rodon



A lengthy history of injuries, coupled with the fact that he threw just 43 innings after the All-Star break, make Rodon one of the riskier free agents on the market. The 28-year-old had a 2.37 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings, and the White Sox opted against extending him a qualifying offer which helps his negotiating power, but there's too much risk to justify a long-term deal. A shorter contract with a higher annual value makes more sense.

Prediction: Two years, $36 million

IF/OF Chris Taylor



The 110 OPS+ and 2.7 WAR that Taylor logged in 2021 does not properly illustrate how valuable the versatile veteran can be to any contender's roster. The 31-year-old played at least eight games at six different positions this year, and he racked up 49 extra-base hits and 92 runs scored along the way. The four-year, $56 million deal Ben Zobrist signed with the Chicago Cubs is a logical starting point, but Zobrist was four years older, so Taylor should be able to secure another year or two and perhaps a higher annual value. He has the best chance of anyone on this list of surpassing the $100 million mark.

Prediction: Five years, $80 million