MLB Rumors: Red Sox FA Eduardo Rodriguez Linked to Blue Jays, Angels, Tigers

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Free-agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is receiving interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The news comes after the Boston Red Sox extended an $18.4 million qualifying offer to the left-hander last week. He has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline that offer. If he declines, the Red Sox will receive draft compensation.

Morosi reported Nov. 9 that the Angels were showing interest in Rodriguez as they aim to upgrade their rotation this winter. L.A. has also reportedly been linked to Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard.

The Angels had one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB last season, recording a 4.69 ERA, the ninth worst in MLB, and a 1.38 WHIP.

Shohei Ohtani, Jose Suarez and Patrick Sandoval figure to be atop L.A.'s rotation in 2022. However, the Angels need replacements for Dylan Bundy and Alex Cobb, who struggled in 2021 and are now free agents.

As for Toronto, the Blue Jays actually had one of the better pitching staffs in baseball last season, finishing with a 3.91 ERA (10th in MLB) and a 1.23 WHIP (eighth in MLB). However, with Ray now a free agent, the team could very well need to replace him this winter.

As it stands, the Jays' rotation includes Hyun Jin Ryu, Jose Berrios, Alek Manoah and Thomas Hatch.

Like the Angels, Detroit's pitching staff was subpar in 2021, finishing with a 4.32 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. The Tigers have a relatively young rotation with Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning onboard for 2022, and they could benefit from adding a veteran like Rodriguez.

However, Rodriguez struggled in 2021 after missing the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign due to myocarditis related to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The Venezuelan went 13-8 with a career-worst 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

The 28-year-old's best season came in 2019, when he finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting. He went 19-6 with a career-best 3.81 ERA, in addition to a 1.33 WHIP and 213 strikeouts in 203.1 innings across 34 starts.

Despite his struggles, Rodriguez is a solid candidate to have a bounce-back season in 2022, and he's among one of the best free-agent pitchers available this winter.